Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $40.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EQH opened at $40.99 on Friday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

