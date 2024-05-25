Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $54,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

EQR stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

