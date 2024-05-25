Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $641,310.09

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $92.61 million and approximately $641,310.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.84 or 0.00713570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00204413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00092516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,428,499 coins and its circulating supply is 75,429,255 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.