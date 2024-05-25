ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Trading Down 0.7%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 9,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.
