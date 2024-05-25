Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises Sells 10,000 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $598,080.00.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.77. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESQ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

