ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading Up 0.7%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.
ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.
