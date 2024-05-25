Evercore ISI Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $65.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

EAT stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

