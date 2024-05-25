EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 759 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $18,883.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06.

EVER stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 333,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,665. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

