EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

Shares of JPME stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022. The company has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $99.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

