EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $40.22. 971,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

