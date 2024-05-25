EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 387 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Relx by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $203,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Relx by 8.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 957,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,634. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

