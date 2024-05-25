EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,429. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.



