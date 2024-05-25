EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.61. 1,070,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,160. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

