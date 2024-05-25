EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI remained flat at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,366. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

