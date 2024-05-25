EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,063,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,378,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,290,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. 1,100,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,059. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

