EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD remained flat at $28.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,719,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,887. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.