EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 1,457,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

