Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$8.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 20,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Exco Technologies

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.