Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$8.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 20,554 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current year.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.
Insider Activity at Exco Technologies
In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
