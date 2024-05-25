Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

