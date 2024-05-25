Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,081.98 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 235,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

