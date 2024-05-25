FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.