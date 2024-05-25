FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $333.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.54 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FedEx by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,681 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 65,648 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.