Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Hits $111.36 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $111.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00055239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

