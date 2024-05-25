FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,859,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

HHH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 228,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,310. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

