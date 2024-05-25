FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $1,618.29. 28,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,789. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,465.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

