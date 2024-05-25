FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after buying an additional 221,071 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

