FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 909,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

