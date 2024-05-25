FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

