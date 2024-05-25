FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.33 and its 200-day moving average is $324.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

