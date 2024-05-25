First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

First Farmers Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

