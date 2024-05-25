First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 2%

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.