First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 16,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

