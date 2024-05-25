First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.76. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 62,700 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 1,069,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 328,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 55,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

