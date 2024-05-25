First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70,896 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 289,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 725,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,479. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

