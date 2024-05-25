Flare (FLR) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Flare has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $6.39 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,779,987,019 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,779,987,019.0846 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02866798 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $7,720,512.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

