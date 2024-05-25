Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.80

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.80 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 86.70 ($1.10). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,192,731 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £494.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,300.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.78.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
