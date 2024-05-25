Formation8 GP LLC Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,189,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,480,000. Oscar Health accounts for 46.2% of Formation8 GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,302. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

