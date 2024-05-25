Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 723,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

