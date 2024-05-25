Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.