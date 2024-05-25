Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. 1,893,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

