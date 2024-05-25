Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

