Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

