Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

