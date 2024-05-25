Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,134,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.