Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $165.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

