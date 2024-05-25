Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,719,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,832. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

