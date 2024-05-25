Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDIV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 142,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

