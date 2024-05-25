Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

