Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.24. 65,480,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,536,992. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

