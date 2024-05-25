Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of XAR traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,345. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

